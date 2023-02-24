28 nations set up 31 field hospitals in Turkey

About 109,574 tents, 246 living containers, and 1,500 mobile hygiene units have been brought to the country

Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Turkey, Brigadier Sarhan M Al Neyadi, Head of the medical corps, Ministry of Defence and district officials from the Turkish government tour the newly inaugurated UAE field hospital in the Hatay area in Turkey last week. Photo: Neeraj Murali

By APP Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 3:14 PM

A total of 28 countries have set up 31 field hospitals in southern Turkey after powerful earthquakes shook the region earlier this month, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

A total of 109,574 tents, 246 living containers, and 1,500 mobile hygiene units have been brought to Turkey with the coordination of foreign representatives, according to a graphic the ministry shared on Twitter.

In-kind aid supplies delivered to the disaster zone include, nearly 1.5 million blankets, along with 211,839 sleeping bags, 80,824 beds, 26,622 generators, 5,928 tonnes of clothing, 3,222 tonnes of hygienic medical supplies, and 5,746 tonnes of food, it added.

More than 42,000 people have been killed in the back-to-back earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6, according to the country's disaster management agency.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating tremors.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the earthquakes that struck in the space of fewer than 10 hours.

Condolences have poured in from around the world, expressing solidarity with Turkey, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.