Daesh leader captured in Syria raid, US says

The raid came a day after four US troops were wounded as they conducted another raid to kill a senior Daesh group leader in northeastern Syria

A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) lies prone during a joint military exercise with forces of the US-led "Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve" coalition against Daesh. AFP. Image for representative purposes only.

by Anjali Garg Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 3:52 PM

Helicopter-borne US troops working with Syrian Kurdish-led forces on Saturday captured a Daesh provincial official in Syria, the US military said.

The Daesh official, identified as Batar, was "involved in planning attacks on... detention centres and manufacturing improvised explosive devices," the US military's Central Command said.

Neither civilians nor US forces were killed or injured in the operation carried out with the help of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), it added.

The raid came a day after four US troops were wounded as they conducted another raid to kill a senior Daesh group leader in northeastern Syria, CENTCOM said.

That raid led to the death of an Daesh leader identified as Hamza al-Homsi, who CENTCOM said "oversaw the group's deadly terrorist network in eastern Syria."

Washington leads an international coalition battling Daesh and conducts periodic raids and strikes targeting the group.

After the jihadists lost their last territory to local Kurdish-led forces backed by the coalition in 2019, Daesh remnants in Syria mostly retreated into desert hideouts in the country's east.

ALSO READ: