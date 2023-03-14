Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

The local government says Section 144 imposed in Lahore in the wake of PSL cricket match in the city
An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was 448 km (278 miles) north-northwest of Port Moresby and estimated at a depth of 200 km, EMSC added.
ALSO READ:
The local government says Section 144 imposed in Lahore in the wake of PSL cricket match in the city
White House official says Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian's claims about the agreement are false
The original etymology of the word “dependence” from both Old French and Medieval Latin is “hanging down” or “hanging from” another
Area under constant bombardment from Russian forces on the opposite side of the Dnipro River after Ukraine recaptured it after nearly eight months of Russian occupation
He was forced to step back from presentation after accusing the government of using Nazi-era rhetoric in tackling illegal immigration
Range of diets high in particular micronutrients can prevent this type of cancer, study finds
Coastguard carries out several rescue missions in rough seas as migrant arrival numbers continue to grow in overloaded and dangerous boats
Research shows that apart from neurons these brain cells could play a critical role in learning skilled movements