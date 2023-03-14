UAE

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

The quake was estimated at a depth of 200 km, says the EMSC

By Reuters

Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 6:37 AM

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was 448 km (278 miles) north-northwest of Port Moresby and estimated at a depth of 200 km, EMSC added.

