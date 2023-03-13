Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits volunteers; young royals help pack relief supplies for Turkey-Syria quake victims

Accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum, the Dubai Ruler visited the Dubai World Trade Centre were around 2,000 people gathered to pack 50,000 boxes of aid

Photos: HH Sheikh Mohammed/Twitter

Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 4:31 PM

Volunteers at the Dubai World Trade Centre packing relief supplies for earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria couldn’t contain their excitement when some very prominent and helpful guests visited them. On Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai was accompanied by young royals along with Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum.

Around 2,000 volunteers gathered at the Arena Hall to pack 50,000 boxes of aid for the quake-ravaged countries on Monday and received encouragement from the highest quarters when children of the royal family rolled up their sleeves and started packing relief supplies with them.

The royal family's children keenly observed the workflow and soon got down to business. They helped to pack relief supplies, putting various items in boxes alongside the volunteers.

Indian expat and volunteer Sajna Abdulla said, “I got goosebumps on seeing Sheikh Mohammed walk in. Seeing him for the first time in person and that too so closely was just unbelievable. The Dubai Ruler walked through all eight to nine tables overseeing the arrangements, and it was very encouraging for all of us. We were thrilled and couldn’t keep our phones down - recording videos and taking his photos and the other royals.”

Sheikh Mohammed took to Twitter to post an encouraging message and express solidarity towards the people of Turkey and Syria. He wrote: "The bridges of goodness that the UAE extends to the people in times of distress are permanent bridges - bridges that establish love, communication and solidarity, and elevate brotherhood."

He added, "2000 volunteers participated in today's campaign, including children, school students, employees from the government and private sectors, businessmen, intellectuals, and others. Their goal is one."

Filipino volunteer Monica Tan said, “I was overwhelmed to see the Ruler of Dubai, the Crown Prince and the little royals. Sheikh Mohammed is like a true father. It’s a privilege to be a part of this campaign, and with them around, this experience becomes truly memorable for everyone. I love the UAE and know that this country loves to reach out to others in need and extend help. I have been working as a volunteer for five years now in various initiatives. This experience is priceless. I am really grateful to be a part of ‘Bridges of Giving’.”

Dubai resident Roi Gabriel said, “Oh my God! I was stunned to see Sheikh Mohammed in front of me. Everything felt surreal. These are the true leaders who inspire people by being on the ground, encouraging and motivating us at every juncture. I felt honoured to join the ‘Bridges of Giving’ campaign."

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and other 16 partnering UAE humanitarian and charitable organisations had called for participation in the "Bridges of Giving" campaign to assist in gathering and assembling relief supplies that will be sent for people in Turkey and Syria who were adversely impacted by the natural calamity.

On March 5, the UAE President paid visit to the thousands of volunteers packing relief supplies for earthquake victims. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, where hundreds of volunteers were packing essentials for the earthquake victims.

