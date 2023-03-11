UAE

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Fiji

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 9:16 PM

An earthquake 5 on the Richter scale jolted Fiji on Saturday, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The epicenter of the quake was 10 kilometres below sea level, at 16.38 degrees south latitude and 177.55 degrees east longitude .

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.


