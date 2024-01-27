UAE

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Guatemala

The quake was at a depth of 119 km

By Reuters

Published: Sat 27 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Guatemala on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ)said.

The quake was at a depth of 119 km (73.9 miles), GFZ said.

