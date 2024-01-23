UAE

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Vanuatu Islands

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres

By Reuters

Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 7:12 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Vanuatu Islands, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Tuesday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) GFZ said.

