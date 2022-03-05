LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Mariupol ‘blockaded’ by Russian forces

Zelensky slammed NATO saying it had given 'the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages'

Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 6:33 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 8:29 AM

The Russian military assault on Ukraine is on its tenth day.

Ukraine and its allies expressed fury on Friday after Europe’s largest atomic power plant was attacked and seized by invading Russian forces, which continued to shell major cities.

On Friday, missile and bomb attacks on cities continued, the Ukrainian military said on Facebook, adding that the main focus of Russian troops was to encircle Kyiv. It added that Russian artillery and multiple launch rocket systems were pounding residential buildings and infrastructure.

Authorities have imposed a news blackout and two liberal media groups have halted operations. Multiple media websites, including the BBC, were partially inaccessible in Russia.

NATO, fearful of provoking its own war with nuclear-armed Russia, again ruled out enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

In Geneva, the UN Human Rights Council overwhelmingly voted to create a top-level investigation into violations committed in the assault.

Here's a round-up of all top developments on March 3

8.29am: Indian Air Force brings back 629 evacuated Indians

The Indian Air Force on Saturday brought back 629 evacuated Indian nationals from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries Romania, Slovakia and Poland as part of the ongoing ‘Operation Ganga’.

“Three C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF, which had taken off from Hindan Airbase on Friday, landed back to the base on Saturday morning with the evacuated Indians,” said the official release.

6.58am: Strategic Ukrainian port Mariupol ‘blockaded’ by Russian forces

Ukraine’s strategic port city of Mariupol is under a “blockade” by Russian forces after days of “ruthless” attacks, its mayor said on Saturday, calling for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.

Located on the Sea of Azov, the city of 450,000 people has been bombarded by shellings and cut off without water or electricity in the depths of winter.

6.25am: US Embassy calls power plant attack war crime

The US Embassy in Ukraine is calling Russia’s attack on a nuclear plant a war crime.

“It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant,” the embassy statement said. “Putin’s shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further.”