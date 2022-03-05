UAE votes in favour of UN resolution on human rights situation in Ukraine

Muhammad Sajjad drove 700km across nine locations to cover the festival
Within the framework of the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the situation in Ukraine, the UAE voted in favour of a resolution on the human rights situation in Ukraine.
The resolution was adopted following a majority vote of 32 member states in favour, 2 against, and 13 abstentions.
The resolution recalls the obligations of all states under Article 2 of the Charter to refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, and to settle its international disputes by peaceful means.
Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarman, Ambassador and UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, called on all parties to the conflict in Ukraine to exercise restraint, de-escalate and work to end this crisis through dialogue and diplomatic means.
Al Jarman stressed the UAE’s firm position to de-escalate and work to find a peaceful solution to the crisis. The UAE supports efforts aimed at dialogue and diplomacy at all levels, to ensure a peaceful solution and the return of stability and security. Al Jarman added that it would pave the way for necessary political solutions, in preparation for restoring normalcy.
