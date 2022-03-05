More than 350 civilians confirmed killed in Ukraine so far: UN

The citizens were flown in from Romania, Slovakia and Poland
World11 hours ago
At least 351 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in Ukraine since Russian troops attacked on February 24, and another 707 wounded, although the true numbers are probably “considerably higher”, a UN monitoring mission said on Saturday.
Most of the civilian casualties were caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and from missile and air strikes, monitors from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.
“OHCHR believes that the real figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intensive hostilities have been going on was delayed and many reports were still pending corroboration,” it said.
ALSO READ:
The mission said hundreds of civilian casualties alleged in the town of Volnovakha - where attempts were under way to open a safe evacuation corridor through encircling Russian forces - were yet to be corroborated.
The citizens were flown in from Romania, Slovakia and Poland
World11 hours ago
Many complain they are being extorted by agents offering 'safe passage' buses to the border
World12 hours ago
Earlier this week, the city's mayor had accused Russian troops of destroying bridges and trains to prevent residents from leaving
World12 hours ago
He alleged that 10,000 Russian troops were killed in the 10 days of the war, a claim that could not be independently verified
World13 hours ago
The UN agency said it will also assist Ukrainian refugees coming across the border to neighbouring countries
World20 hours ago
British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has also announced that it is renaming its version of the dish
World20 hours ago
Around 700 Indian students have been unable to leave Sumy
World21 hours ago
Ukrainian negotiators said the parties may conduct another round of talks over the weekend
World23 hours ago