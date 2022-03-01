LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Rights groups say Russia used cluster, vacuum bombs

Indian nationals in Kyiv have been told to leave the capital urgently.

AP

By Team KT Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 7:31 AM Last updated: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 2:36 PM

Fierce fighting and Russian bombardment in Ukraine have killed dozens and sparked a refugee crisis. The 193-member UN General Assembly began meeting on the crisis ahead of a vote this week to isolate Russia. Talks on a ceasefire ended without a breakthrough.

Russian President Putin told France's President Emmanuel Macron a Ukraine settlement was only possible if Kyiv was neutral, "denazified" and "demilitarised" and Russian control over annexed Crimea was formally recognised, the Kremlin said.

Ukraine's Western allies increased weapons transfers in support, and Britain called for such transfers to be expanded. Finland agreed to ship 2,500 assault rifles and 1,500 anti-tank weapons. Canada will supply anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Russia's foreign ministry said those supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine will bear responsibility should they be used during Russia's military campaign. Read full story

The United Nations said more than 500,000 people had fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the start of Russia's crisis.

Meanwhile, the United States expelled 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations over national security concerns, US and Russian diplomats said.

Follow the latest updates here:

1.40pm: Indian student killed in shelling, says top official

A view of the square outside the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. (AFP)

An Indian student has lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, according to Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The authority is in touch with the student's family.

1.00pm: ‘Leave Kyiv urgently today’, embassy advises Indians

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday advised its nationals to leave the capital city Kyiv 'urgently today' amid the deteriorating security situation due to the Russian-Ukraine crisis.

“Advisory to Indians in Kyiv: All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available,” the Indian embassy in Ukraine tweeted.

A student being hugged by a family member on her return from Ukraine. (PTI)

The Union government has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from conflict-torn Ukraine.

This advisory comes as satellite images have emerged showing a long convoy of Russian military vehicles snaking along roadways northwest of Kyiv, CNN reported.

12.23pm: France says sanctions will cause ‘collapse’ of Russian economy

France said that Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine will cause the Russian economy to collapse.

“We will bring about the collapse of the Russian economy,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the Franceinfo broadcaster a day after France, the EU and others said they would impose a new round of sanctions on Russia.

The balance of power in the sanctions stand-off between the European Union and Russia is “totally” in favour of the EU which “is in the process of discovering its own economic power”, he said.

12.11pm: Ukraine, rights groups say Russia used cluster, vacuum bombs

Human rights groups and Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on Monday accused Russia of using cluster bombs and vacuum bombs, weapons that have been condemned by a variety of international organizations.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both said that Russian forces appeared to have used widely banned cluster munitions.

10.45am: Russian army on outskirts of Ukrainian city of Kherson: mayor

The Russian army on Tuesday reached the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, and is setting up checkpoints on its outskirts, the city’s mayor said.

“The Russian army is setting up checkpoints at the entrances of Kherson,” mayor Igor Kolykhayev said on Facebook.

“Today, I am responsible for the life of our city and provide protection in the way that our capabilities allow,” Kholykhayev said.

He asked people not to leave their homes outside curfew hours.

Kherson has a population of around 280,000 and lies north of the Crimea peninsula.

9.15am: Mastercard blocks multiple financial institutions over sanctions on Russia

Mastercard Inc said late on Monday it had blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia over Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

Reuters

Mastercard will continue to work with regulators in coming days, the company said in a statement. It also promised to contribute a $2 million for humanitarian relief.

Separately, Visa Inc said in a statement that it is taking action to ensure compliance with sanctions and would also comply with any additional sanctions that may be implemented.

7.00am: Russian forces shell Ukraine's second largest city and menace Kyiv

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.

The country's embattled president said the stepped-up shelling was aimed at forcing him into concessions.

“I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday in a video address. He did not offer details of the hourslong talks that took place earlier, but said that Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery.”

Stepping up his rhetoric, Putin denounced the US and its allies as an “empire of lies.”

Meanwhile, an embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its ties to the West by applying to join the European Union — a largely symbolic move for now, but one that is unlikely to sit well with Putin, who has long accused the U.S. of trying to pull Ukraine out of Moscow’s orbit.

A top Putin aide and head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that the first talks held between the two sides since the attack lasted nearly five hours and that the envoys “found certain points on which common positions could be foreseen.” He said they agreed to continue the discussions in the coming days.

As the talks along the Belarusian border wrapped up, several blasts could be heard in Kyiv, and Russian troops advanced on the city of nearly 3 million. The vast convoy of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the center of the city and stretched for about 40 miles, according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies.

The Maxar photos also showed deployments of ground forces and ground attack helicopter units in southern Belarus.

6.30am: Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters

Reuters

With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and Canadians told Reuters they were inspired by Ukrainians' fierce resistance. Many believe their democratic rights at home may ultimately be jeopardized if they do nothing to defend Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Sunday for the formation of an "international legion." Some young volunteers travelled straight to Ukraine to enlist.