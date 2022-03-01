ICJ to hold Ukraine war hearings on March 7, 8

New 'Sandstorm' studio aims to establish a dynamic comic book industry in the region
UAE
The International Court of Justice said on Tuesday it would hold hearings on March 7 and 8 over the war in Ukraine as fighting intensifies.
“The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation) on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 March 2022,”, the court said in a statement.
More than 660,000 people have already fled abroad, the UN refugee agency said, estimating that a million people are displaced within ex-Soviet Ukraine, which has a population of 44 million.
The UN said that up to four million refugees may need help in the coming months and 12 million more will need assistance within the country.
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan already announced he was launching an investigation on the “situation in Ukraine”.
“I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine” since 2014, Khan said in a statement on Monday.
Russia has defied international bans, boycotts and sanctions to press ahead with an offensive it says is aimed at defending Ukraine’s Russian speakers and toppling the leadership.
