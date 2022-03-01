UK bans all ships with Russian links from British ports

EU lawmakers look set to back a non-binding resolution calling for Ukraine to be granted candidate status.
World16 hours ago
Britain on Tuesday banned any ship with Russian connections from entering its ports as the country stepped up efforts to isolate President Vladimir Putin’s government because of its war in Ukraine.
Announcing the blanket ban in a tweet, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps encouraged other countries to prohibit ships tied to Russia from using their ports.
“We’ve just become the first nation to pass a law involving a total ban of all ships with any Russian connection whatsoever from entering British ports,” Shapps said.
ALSO READ:
The decision came a day after Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, urged Shapps to block a Russian tanker from docking in the Orkney Islands, where the ship was due to arrive Tuesday. The NS Champion is owned by Sovcomflot, a Russian state-owned company that specializes in the transportation of oil, oil products and liquefied natural gas.
Western countries have imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Russian companies, wealthy individuals and even Putin in an effort to end the war in Ukraine. Sovcomflot, the Russian state-owned company that owns NS Champion, hasn’t been sanctioned by the UK.
EU lawmakers look set to back a non-binding resolution calling for Ukraine to be granted candidate status.
World16 hours ago
India has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students, citizens from conflict-torn Ukraine.
World17 hours ago
Russians rushed to ATMs and waited in long queues on Sunday amid concerns that bank cards may cease to function.
World21 hours ago
Denies reports of mistreatment and discrimination against Indians trying to escape Ukraine.
World21 hours ago
Sheriff's officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident.
World23 hours ago
Moscow holds drills with nuclear subs, land-based missiles
World23 hours ago
The Russian military has denied targeting residential areas.
World23 hours ago
Others were applying at Ukrainian embassies and consulates before quitting jobs or dropping out of university.
World23 hours ago