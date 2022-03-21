LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukraine rejects Russian ultimatum to surrender Mariupol

“There can be no talk of surrendering weapons. We have already informed the Russian side of this,” Iryna Vereshchuk said

By Team KT Published: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 6:37 AM Last updated: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 7:53 AM

Russian troops stepped up their bombardment of Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, bombing an art school where officials say 400 people were sheltering.

Hours after the strike, Russia demanded that Ukrainians in the besieged city lay down their arms in exchange for safe passage out of town. Ukrainian leaders quickly rejected the offer.

Mariupol continues to bear some of the war’s greatest suffering. On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of war crimes over its siege, describing the attack on the city as “a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come.” In his nightly address to the nation, Zelensky said Ukraine is interested in peace, and that ongoing talks with Russia are “necessary.”

Here's the latest of all top developments on March 21:

7.49am: Ammonia leak contaminates area in east Ukraine

An ammonia leak at a chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has contaminated an area with a radius of more than 5 kilometers (3 miles), officials said early Monday.

Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy didn’t say what caused the leak.

The Sumykhimprom plant is on the eastern outskirts of the city, which has a population of about 263,000 and has been regularly shelled by Russian troops in recent weeks.

Authorities urged people in Sumy to breathe through gauze bandages soaked in citric acid.

7.25am: Ukraine rejects Russian ultimatum to surrender Mariupol

Ukraine has rejected an ultimatum to surrender the besieged port city of Mariupol to Russian forces, its deputy prime minister told Ukrainian media Monday.

“There can be no talk of surrendering weapons. We have already informed the Russian side of this,” Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrainska Pravda newspaper.

“It’s a deliberate manipulation and it’s a real hostage situation,” she added of the demand.

Russia gave the city an ultimatum late Sunday, urging its defenders to surrender before 05:00 am on Monday.

6.32am: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week

President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his trip this week to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies, as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in a nearly month-old attack on Ukraine.

Biden will first travel to Brussels and then to Poland on Friday to meet with leaders there, press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Sunday night.

