Ukraine crisis: UK says bulk of Russian forces more than 25km from centre of Kyiv

19 children have been living in freezing cellars hiding from shelling in harrowing conditions
World15 hours ago
Russian forces advancing on Kyiv from the north-east have stalled and the bulk of its forces remain more than 25 kilometres from the centre of the city, British military intelligence said on Monday.
"Heavy fighting continues north of Kyiv," the Ministry of Defence said. "Forces advancing from the direction of Hostomel to the north-west have been repulsed by fierce Ukrainian resistance."
The Ukrainian President clarified that there were 'compromises' that Ukraine could not make in negotiations with Putin
World15 hours ago
The French crackdown means the owners are unable to sell or monetise their acquisitions
World16 hours ago
A statement claims the evacuees are being taken to remote Russian regions to 'work for free'
World16 hours ago
He renewed his calls for talk with his Russian counterpart Putin
World17 hours ago
'Russians moved 15 survivors to a facility on the occupied territories,' tweeted The Kyiv Independent
World18 hours ago
Ankara hosted talks between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Antalya last week
World18 hours ago
More than 1.5 million children are among those who have fled abroad
World19 hours ago