Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with Duda

A statement claims the evacuees are being taken to remote Russian regions to 'work for free'
World13 hours ago
US President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to 'the humanitarian and human rights crisis' that Russia’s attack on Ukraine has created, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late Sunday.
Biden's Poland trip will come a day after he meets in Brussels with Nato Allies, G7 Leaders and European Union Leaders to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine after Russia's invasion, the White House said.
On Friday, Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda.
