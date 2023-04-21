Watch: King of Jordan performs Umrah in Saudi Arabia

In the last 28 days, more than 23,000 deaths and three million new cases have been reported to the World Health Organisation, in the context of much-reduced testing
King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan performed Umrah rituals in Saudi Arabia.
The King of Jordan was received by several senior officials when he arrived at the Grand Mosque in Jeddah.
In a video posted by the official account of the royal court, the King can be seen performing Umrah rituals.
The video shows other pilgrims looking over and smiling at him. A little girl, perched on top of her father's shoulders, is also seen waving at him.
During his visit to Jeddah, the King of Jordan also met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud at a Suhoor banquet.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed diplimatic relations between the two countries and discussed a number of issues of common interest.
Attending the meeting were Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet; Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior; Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the National Guard; Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense; Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Adviser, Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and the accompanying delegation of the King of Jordan.
He was later seen off at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, the Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, and other officials.
