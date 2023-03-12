Look: Jordan's Princess Iman stuns in white as she weds Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in royal ceremony

Following the Katb al Kitab service, guests celebrated the newlyweds with a 6-tier centre piece, ivory-coloured wedding cake

Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 10:00 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 10:01 PM

In a gorgeous evening ceremony, Jordan's Princess Iman bint Abdullah II wed Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in Amman's Beit Al Urdon Palace on Sunday. The wedding ceremony was attended by around 150 guests, including members of the royal family and several dignitaries.

Princess Iman, 26, looked gorgeous in her minimalist and elegant white wedding dress, which featured a full skirt, a sheer lace panel, and lace-cuffed sleeves. Her train was nearly 10 feet long and made a dramatic entry into the venue.

The gown's bodice was inspired by the Victorian tradition of corsetry but maintained the refreshing minimal elegance. The lines of the dress extended towards the back, where the train flowed in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza.

The lace appliqué on the dress and train was adorned with intricate flowers, and she seemed to be wearing her grandmother's, Princess Muna's tiara.

The bride styled her locks into a beautiful bun, and as for her bridal bouquet, the royal walked down the aisle with a simple posy of white flowers.

The Katb al Kitab ceremony took place at the Beit Al Urdon Palace, the official residence of their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania.

The dapper groom entered the venue first and took his seat, waiting patiently for the grand entry of the bride. Princess Iman entered the hall accompanied by her older brother Prince Hussein.

The couple exchanged vows and wedding rings in front of the delighted guests. King Abdullah, who shared the podium with the couple, signed the wedding certificate, followed by the bride and the groom.

Princess Salma and Prince Hashem could be seen alongside Rajwa Al Saif and Queen Rania in the front row. Jordan's future crown princess, Rajwa Al Saif, looked beautiful in a yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress for the wedding.

Following the Katb al Kitab ceremony, guests celebrated the newlywed with a 6-tier centre piece, ivory-coloured wedding cake.

UAE's Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, also attended the celebrations.

Jordanian TV highlighted that the intimate broadcast offered a rare opportunity for the public, and millions watching around the world, to get a glimpse inside the royal palace.

