Watch: Driver drifts and spins across road in Kuwait, arrested; video of dangerous stunt goes viral

Examination of debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the catastrophic implosion that destroyed the Titan and its passengers earlier this month
A reckless driver was arrested in Kuwait after performing a dangerous stunt that was caught on cam, authorities said on Saturday. The video later went viral on various social media sites.
The Gulf country's Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that, as seen in the clip, the vehicle's driver had clearly endangered his life and that others as he performed the stunt.
In the footage shared by the authority, an SUV is seen drifting and zigzagging across the road — with sparks coming off the tyres due to intense friction. At one point, the vehicle even spun 360 degrees. Check out the video here:
Kuwaiti authorities immediately seized the vehicle and all other legal measures were taken. The driver is now facing several traffic violations, the MoI said.
The General Traffic Department reiterated that they are ramping up campaigns to keep traffic violators under control across the country. It urged the public to immediately report any reckless driver they may encounter on the road.
ALSO READ:
Examination of debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the catastrophic implosion that destroyed the Titan and its passengers earlier this month
Experts say the Titan incident would likely impact the chances to visit and study the famous wreckage and that there could be stricter maritime safety regulations in the offing
No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to the terminal
More than 2 million people have arrived in Makkah for the pilgrimage
A reminder to parents soldiering through the summer: Boredom has its virtues
We continue to be willing to explore diplomatic paths, says the US Secretary of State
The actor denies allegations of historic offences committed against four men which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013
Corenswet will play the lead in Superman: Legacy, which also marks the inception of a fresh DC universe spearheaded by James Gunn