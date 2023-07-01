Watch: Driver drifts and spins across road in Kuwait, arrested; video of dangerous stunt goes viral

Sparks were even seen coming off the SUV's tyres as the vehicle zigzags across the street

Screengrab: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Sat 1 Jul 2023, 4:49 PM

A reckless driver was arrested in Kuwait after performing a dangerous stunt that was caught on cam, authorities said on Saturday. The video later went viral on various social media sites.

The Gulf country's Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that, as seen in the clip, the vehicle's driver had clearly endangered his life and that others as he performed the stunt.

In the footage shared by the authority, an SUV is seen drifting and zigzagging across the road — with sparks coming off the tyres due to intense friction. At one point, the vehicle even spun 360 degrees. Check out the video here:

Kuwaiti authorities immediately seized the vehicle and all other legal measures were taken. The driver is now facing several traffic violations, the MoI said.

The General Traffic Department reiterated that they are ramping up campaigns to keep traffic violators under control across the country. It urged the public to immediately report any reckless driver they may encounter on the road.

