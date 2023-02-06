UAE: Car drifter causes accident, ordered to give victim Dh20,000 compensation

An initial prototype of the futuristic, sleek-looking vehicle was first displayed during the 51st National Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi
A woman who sustained injuries during an accident caused by a reckless driver, has been awarded Dh20,000 in compensation for damages.
The motorist hit and damaged the woman’s car as he drifted on the road.
Official court documents stated that the woman filed a lawsuit against the motorist demanding that he pays her Dh45,000 in compensation for the physical and material damages she suffered.
The woman said in her lawsuit that she was driving on one of the roads in Abu Dhabi when the man who was driving recklessly and drifting on the road, rammed into her car.
She said the motorist’s car swerved and hit her car badly. She added that she sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her car was also damaged.
Police blamed the driver for causing the accident by violating traffic rules, which include recklessness and negligence.
The traffic court had earlier convicted the man of violating several traffic rules and injuring the woman. He was fined Dh5,000.
The woman then filed a civil lawsuit against the driver demanding for compensation.
After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Cases Court issued a ruling instructing the man to pay Dh20,000 to the woman in compensation for the damages.
The driver was also told to pay for the woman’s legal expenses.
