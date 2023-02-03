Watch: UAE motorist speeds through traffic lights, causes head-on collision with multiple vehicles

Police release video of the accident in order to warn public about dangers of driving recklessly

By Web Desk Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 4:04 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 5:33 PM

Abu Dhabi Police on Friday released a video of a reckless driver causing a multiple-car collision as he tries to jump traffic lights in the capital.

The video shows the car speeding up, instead of slowing down, as the traffic lights turn to yellow. As the vehicle races ahead, the driver can be seen squeezing, almost impossibly, between two cars that are slowing down for the lights.

The inevitable collision causes the offending car to skid on two wheels for a wild second, before careening and ploughing right into the cars stopped at the signal on the opposite side of the junction.

A hapless delivery driver can also be seen jumping off his bike in surprise. See full video below:

The authority warns drivers to follow the traffic rules in order to ensure their own safety and that of others. It often posts such videos on social media to highlight the dangers of driving recklessly as well as warn of severe penalties for violators.

In 2021, Abu Dhabi launched a 'Vision Zero' project that aims to eliminate traffic fatalities in Abu Dhabi and achieve a zero rate of deaths. The idea behind the strategy revolves around building a safe transport system in which human errors do not result in deaths.

Earlier this week, police released another video announcing the arrest of a reckless motorist who was caught on camera committing three traffic violations.

