Watch: UAE motorist speeds through traffic lights, causes head-on collision with multiple vehicles

Programme focuses on three strategic clusters — economic growth, social development, sustainability, and infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Police on Friday released a video of a reckless driver causing a multiple-car collision as he tries to jump traffic lights in the capital.
The video shows the car speeding up, instead of slowing down, as the traffic lights turn to yellow. As the vehicle races ahead, the driver can be seen squeezing, almost impossibly, between two cars that are slowing down for the lights.
The inevitable collision causes the offending car to skid on two wheels for a wild second, before careening and ploughing right into the cars stopped at the signal on the opposite side of the junction.
A hapless delivery driver can also be seen jumping off his bike in surprise. See full video below:
The authority warns drivers to follow the traffic rules in order to ensure their own safety and that of others. It often posts such videos on social media to highlight the dangers of driving recklessly as well as warn of severe penalties for violators.
In 2021, Abu Dhabi launched a 'Vision Zero' project that aims to eliminate traffic fatalities in Abu Dhabi and achieve a zero rate of deaths. The idea behind the strategy revolves around building a safe transport system in which human errors do not result in deaths.
Earlier this week, police released another video announcing the arrest of a reckless motorist who was caught on camera committing three traffic violations.
ALSO READ:
Programme focuses on three strategic clusters — economic growth, social development, sustainability, and infrastructure
The initiative will support in building a new generation of scientists, researchers and dreamers who will contribute to the Emirates' space programme
The group plans to forge more partnerships and support various climate action initiatives beyond COP28, with an aim to help the UAE meet sustainability goals
The true beauty of the emirate isn't in how the city looks but in how its people behave, said General Lt Al Marri
The new crackdown covers all areas in the emirate, with inspections running throughout the day
Authority received several reports from customers who fell ill after eating grilled chicken meals contaminated with salmonella bacteria
The domestic helpers had left charcoal burning overnight to heat their room
Hailing from the Indian city of Bengaluru, he is now running his online trading business in the emirate