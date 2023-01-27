Watch: 6 things to do if your car breaks down while driving

Photo: Shutterstock

By Web Desk Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 2:36 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 2:58 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police has urged motorists to avoid stopping in the middle of the road and has called on them to turn to the nearest exit to stop safely.

The authority has asked motorists to call 999 Control Centre in case they are unable to move their car. They will then be provided with necessary assistance.

Abu Dhabi Police have released a video on their Instagram displaying the traffic safety rules to be kept in mind when a vehicle breaks down.

Here are the six things to keep in mind:

Stay off the road

Use emergency spaces

Use quad-warning signals

The emergency warning signal must be placed at a distance of 60m from your car

Avoid being inside the vehicle or standing on the side of the road

Call 999 for assistance

