Watch: Shocking video shows distracted UAE drivers run over pedestrians crossing roads; police issue warning

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday took to social media to share a shocking video of reckless drivers who hit pedestrians crossing the road from designated areas. The clip was shared as part of the campaign to protect pedestrians and drivers from run-over accidents.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on drivers to give priority to pedestrians in the places designated for their crossing. The authority urged drivers to pay attention to pedestrian crossing traffic and not to be distracted behind the wheel.
In the video, a man is seen crossing the road from a designated pedestrian zone, but the pickup truck does not slow down in time and runs over the man. In another incident, an SUV driver hit a cyclist, sending the rider flying from his bike.
Watch the video here:
Driver, while approaching the pedestrian crossing, must reduce speed and watch out for people trying to or waiting to cross the road. They stressed that the security and safety of pedestrians is a joint responsibility between the pedestrians themselves and the drivers on the roads.
According to the Federal traffic law, drivers violating the traffic law and failing to prioritise pedestrians in designated crossing zones will be penalised Dh500 and awarded six black points.
