Traffic fine system to be linked between all GCC countries soon

The move intends to reduce the rate of accidents and violations in member states

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 8:39 PM

A new unified GCC traffic violation system is currently in the works and it is set to be implemented soon.

Motorists driving in any GCC nation will have to pay fines for violations committed in the state through the new system which will be implemented soon, according to a news report

This came during the 19th meeting of the working group of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which was held on Tuesday via video conference where the implementation of the decision was discussed.

The working group also discussed the final stages of the linking process and activation of the traffic violation system among the Directorates General for Traffic in the GCC countries.

According to the report, the move intends to reduce the rate of accidents and violations in GCC states.

