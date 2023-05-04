Saudi Arabia scraps visa stickers in passport for UAE, India, 5 other countries

The Kingdom will issue QR codes instead in a bid to automate consular services for residency, work, and visit visa applications/permits

Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 6:06 PM Last updated: Thu 4 May 2023, 6:12 PM

Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced that it has now replaced visa stickers with e-visas for its missions in seven countries, including the UAE, India and the Philippines.

The Kingdom's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that instead of the sticker that is typically placed on an individual's passport, QR codes are used to read the data.

The system has been in place since May 1 in Saudi Arabia's missions in the UAE, India, Jordan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the Philippines, the ministry added.

The move comes as part of efforts to automate consular services and "develop a mechanism for granting different kinds of visas, including work, residence, and visit visas", according to a report on the Saudi Gazette.

