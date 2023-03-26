Saudi Arabia arrests almost 17,000 in one week for visa violations, illegal border crossing

Published: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 8:19 AM

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has arrested almost 17,000 people in a period of 7 days for violating residency, labour, and border security laws, according to the Kingdom's Ministry of Interior.

From March 16 to 22, a total of 9,259 people were arrested for violating residency rules, 4,899 for attempting to cross the border illegally, and 2,491 for labour-related issues.

A report published by the ministry further said that 18 people were caught harbouring and transporting violators over the border. A total of 68 people were caught trying to cross borders to neighbouring countries.

The number of people currently undergoing enforcement procedures are 15,782.

The ministry warned the public that anyone who aids illegal entry to the Kingdom, or provides shelter to violators, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million (over Dh977,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

It also called upon the public to report violations to the authorities.

