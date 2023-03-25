Ramadan 2023: Saudi Arabia's new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims explained

Starting from March 29, the price freeze will remain in effect for six months to reduce the burden on consumers
With thousands of people hoping to fly to Saudi Arabia for Umrah this Ramadan, authorities have issued advisories on the new guidelines that were put in place recently.
In the UAE alone, the demand for Umrah packages surged three-fold days before the holy month began. Saudi Arabia, however, has emphasised that it is well prepared for the influx of pilgrims.
Here are some of the guidelines:
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU) has reminded the faithful that "one pilgrimage is enough" for the holy month.
"Performing Umrah only once during Ramadan can help provide other pilgrims the chance to perform their rituals with ease," the MoHU said. This would also keep the crowd under control and ensure a smoot journey for pilgrims.
Earlier this week, Saudi authorities said Umrah pilgrims are now required to book heir slots through the Nusuk or Tawakkalna apps, according to media reports.
Umrah agencies in the UAE had noticed a "big improvement" in the application channels this year as procedures have been eased. A bulk of pre-bookings have been completed in the run-up to Ramadan.
As the holy month began, the authorities have issued another alert, reminding pilgrims to follow the date and time they had booked for Umrah.
The authorities confirmed that a 'sufficient' number of slots have been opened for the pilgrimage, and dates were organised "in coordination with the Ministry of Hajj and the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques", according to reports.
ALSO READ:
Starting from March 29, the price freeze will remain in effect for six months to reduce the burden on consumers
If you’re confused about your diet during Ramadan, here are 5 Ramadan-friendly food types that are high in nutrients and beneficial for those who fast!
Here are some out-of-the-ordinary places to visit with the whole family this month
They are inspired by the menus of 10 outlets and 10 chefs to inspire culinary creativity among the community
Force warns of the dangers of speeding on road during holy month
Hundreds of residents gather to witness the annual tradition
Some Indian curriculum students also appeared for their board exams
If the target is reached, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department will donate Dh1 million to Al Jalila Foundation