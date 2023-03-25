Ramadan 2023: Saudi Arabia's new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims explained

Agencies in the UAE earlier noticed a 'big improvement' in the application channels this year as procedures are eased

Muslim worshippers perform the 'Umrah' pilgrimage walk between the Marwa and Safa hills at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah on March 23 — the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. — AFP

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 5:50 PM

With thousands of people hoping to fly to Saudi Arabia for Umrah this Ramadan, authorities have issued advisories on the new guidelines that were put in place recently.

In the UAE alone, the demand for Umrah packages surged three-fold days before the holy month began. Saudi Arabia, however, has emphasised that it is well prepared for the influx of pilgrims.

Here are some of the guidelines:

Going on Umrah once is enough this Ramadan

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU) has reminded the faithful that "one pilgrimage is enough" for the holy month.

"Performing Umrah only once during Ramadan can help provide other pilgrims the chance to perform their rituals with ease," the MoHU said. This would also keep the crowd under control and ensure a smoot journey for pilgrims.

Book an appointment online

Earlier this week, Saudi authorities said Umrah pilgrims are now required to book heir slots through the Nusuk or Tawakkalna apps, according to media reports.

Umrah agencies in the UAE had noticed a "big improvement" in the application channels this year as procedures have been eased. A bulk of pre-bookings have been completed in the run-up to Ramadan.

Stick to your date and time slot

As the holy month began, the authorities have issued another alert, reminding pilgrims to follow the date and time they had booked for Umrah.

The authorities confirmed that a 'sufficient' number of slots have been opened for the pilgrimage, and dates were organised "in coordination with the Ministry of Hajj and the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques", according to reports.

