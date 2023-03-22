UAE: Saudi Arabia-based expat becomes Mahzooz’s second 'guaranteed' millionaire

China asked to conduct the necessary investigations and share the results
Mahzooz 120th weekly draw saw Saudi-Arabia based Indian expat, Pradeep, become the second winner guaranteed to become a millionaire as part of the draw's recent revamp of its prize structure, announced at the beginning of March 2023.
As per the new prize structure, Mahzooz gives its participants a chance to win the top prize of Dh20 million as well as the guaranteed Dh1 million raffle draw prize, beside other prizes.
Pradeep, who has been living in Saudi Arabia for the past 15 years, has only participated in Mahzooz three times, after creating his Mahzooz account in March this year upon the recommendation of one of his friends in Dubai. The father of a 21-year-old daughter, Pradeep is the second winner from Kerala, India to receive the guaranteed Dh1 million Mahzooz prize in a span of two weeks.
"This is a dream come true. I wanted to buy a house in India and was behind on the loan application process, so this money arrived just in time to make my life much easier. Since this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I intend to spend the money wisely and use the remainder of my winnings after purchasing my home to support some of my close friends, whom I have been regularly supporting", an overjoyed Pradeep said.
ALSO READ:
China asked to conduct the necessary investigations and share the results
An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises
Routine immunisation programmes, sickness care for children and adults, surgery capacity and mental health services have all been disrupted
European neighbours are pulling the Swiss in one direction, while a tradition of neutrality pulls in another
Police said they suspected the driver lost control at 8am local time, and hit the railing of a recently built major expressway
At least 44 homes were destroyed, while 90 more were damaged
The animal crossed the international border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba at 7pm
In both the incidents, the passengers were travelling from Abu Dhabi to Kochi