UAE: Saudi Arabia-based expat becomes Mahzooz’s second 'guaranteed' millionaire

The grand prize of Dh20 million is still up for grabs

Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 1:47 PM

Mahzooz 120th weekly draw saw Saudi-Arabia based Indian expat, Pradeep, become the second winner guaranteed to become a millionaire as part of the draw's recent revamp of its prize structure, announced at the beginning of March 2023.

As per the new prize structure, Mahzooz gives its participants a chance to win the top prize of Dh20 million as well as the guaranteed Dh1 million raffle draw prize, beside other prizes.

Pradeep, who has been living in Saudi Arabia for the past 15 years, has only participated in Mahzooz three times, after creating his Mahzooz account in March this year upon the recommendation of one of his friends in Dubai. The father of a 21-year-old daughter, Pradeep is the second winner from Kerala, India to receive the guaranteed Dh1 million Mahzooz prize in a span of two weeks.

"This is a dream come true. I wanted to buy a house in India and was behind on the loan application process, so this money arrived just in time to make my life much easier. Since this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I intend to spend the money wisely and use the remainder of my winnings after purchasing my home to support some of my close friends, whom I have been regularly supporting", an overjoyed Pradeep said.

ALSO READ: