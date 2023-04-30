Saudi passport holders will no longer require visa to enter Singapore from June 1

Diplomatic passports are already exempted from visa requirements to enter the island country

Passengers head towards an immigration checkpoint at the reopened Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore. Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 7:55 AM Last updated: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 7:58 AM

The Singapore Embassy in Riyadh announced that Saudi nationals with passports issued by the Kingdom will no longer need to apply for an entry visa from 1 June 2023 (inclusive).

In a statement, the embassy said that other than holders of Saudi diplomatic passports, who are already exempted from Singapore visa requirements, all other Saudi nationals need to apply for an entry visa if they intend to enter Singapore before 1 June 2023.

According to the release, there is strictly no refund of the visa processing fee for those who have already submitted or received the outcome of their entry visa applications.

To apply for an entry visa for business or social visits, Saudi citizens will need the following documents:

Duly completed Form 14A (PDF, 202KB) signed by you. Your visa application shall be made based on the information declared in this form. ICA may request for the form to be submitted.

Your recent passport-sized colour photograph taken within the last three months. Please see Photo Guidelines for information on photo requirements.

A photocopy of your passport biodata page (valid for at least six months from the date of your entry into Singapore)

Additional supporting documents may be required on a case-by-case basis.

Procedure

To applying in Singapore:

Your visa application can be submitted online using the e-Service through a strategic partner or a local contact in Singapore.

You are advised to apply for an entry visa within 30 days prior to arrival in Singapore.

To applying at a Singapore Overseas Mission:

Your visa application can be submitted at the nearest Singapore Overseas Mission or through its authorised visa agent.

To learn about the specific visa application procedure, you will need to visit the website of the Singapore Overseas Mission you plan to go to.

You are advised to apply for an entry visa within 30 days prior to arrival in Singapore.

Fees

A S$30 non-refundable processing fee is payable online using a Visa or MasterCard credit/debit card.

Processing Time

Your visa application will be processed within three working days (excluding the day of submission). Some applications may take longer to process. Each visa application will be considered on its own merits.

Collection

If your application is approved, your local contact, strategic partner or authorised visa agent can use the e-Service to print a copy of your e-Visa for you.

ALSO READ: