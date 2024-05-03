Nepal's top court orders limit on Everest climbing permits

File Photo: AP

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 6:54 PM

Nepal's Supreme Court has ordered the government to limit the number of mountaineering permits issued for Everest and other peaks, a lawyer confirmed Friday, just as expeditions prepare for the spring climbing season.

"It has ordered a limit to the number of climbers," lawyer Deepak Bikram Mishra, who filed a petition urging the court to curtail climbing permits back in 2019, told AFP.

