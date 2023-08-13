Photos: 18 injured in cooking gas explosion in Oman

The sudden explosion took place in a restaurant in Al Seeb

A gas explosion in a restaurant in Oman left 18 people injured, local media has reported.

The explosion took place in a building's restaurant which was located in the southern Mabela region in Al Seeb.

Preliminary investigations and information reveal that a sudden explosion took place which was caused by cooking gas, Oman News Agency said in a tweet.

