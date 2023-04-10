Watch: Trapped workers in dramatic rescue amid heavy floods in Oman

They had to traverse a makeshift rope to get to safety

By Web Desk Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 2:44 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 2:59 PM

A group of workers were dramatically rescued after they being trapped in floods amid extreme weather events in the Gulf.

According to a post on social media, the said workers had been warned of the floods. However, they did not pay heed to it and were eventually trapped.

In the video below, the workers are seen carrying out some work as a car drives by. The cameraman is seen yelling a word of caution over the sound of gushing water.

However, they remained at the same location and the area was soon flooded, a local media outlet has said.

Several people are then seen attempting to rescue the workers, who then had to traverse a makeshift rope to get to safety.

The Gulf has recently been witnessing several extreme weather events. On April 9, eastern areas of UAE experienced heavy rain and hail.

ALSO READ: