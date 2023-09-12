Over 18,000 expats deported in 6 months for traffic violations in Kuwait

In the first eight months of 2023 alone, the total count of traffic violations surpassed 2.6 million

by Web Desk Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 8:40 PM

The Ministry of Interior has launched an extensive security operation across all regions of Kuwait to crack down on various crimes committed by expatriates, including traffic violations.

Between March and August, authorities deported over 18,000 expats for breaking traffic rules and other offences. In the first eight months of 2023 alone, the total count of traffic violations surpassed 2.6 million, with approximately 1.95 million of these classified as indirect violations.

According to the Traffic Awareness Department, the deportation of 18,486 expats was carried out in about six months for serious traffic violations such as speeding, running a red light, racing, carrying passengers, driving against traffic, or driving without a license, reports Al Rai.

Under the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid, security forces have been deployed in all governorates to regulate traffic, ease congestion, and control the reckless driver.

