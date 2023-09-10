Watch: Kuwait seizes 400kg of hashish, other drugs, firearm from a boat

Officials said they hope such an infrastructure deal could reduce shipping times, cost, the use of diesel and make trade faster and cheaper
Kuwaiti authorities have arrested two people with a huge quantity of narcotic drugs which they were trying to smuggle into the country through sea.
According to a statement shared on social media, the Ministry of Interior said the authorities seized 400kg of hashish, one million captagon pills and 500gm of methamphetamine from a boat. They have also seized a firearm and ammunition from the boat.
“As part of the efforts of the Ministry of Interior to arrest drug dealers and smugglers, the Criminal Security Sector, represented by the General Administration for Narcotics Control, in cooperation with the General Administration of the Coast Guard, was able to thwart an attempt by two people to bring in about 400 kilograms of hashish, one million Captagon pills, and half a kilogram of Shabu (methamphetamine) by sea,” the statement said.
Through intensified search, investigation, monitoring and follow-up operations by the General Administration of Narcotics Control of narcotic smugglers and dealers, two individuals, who were supposed smuggle the drugs by sea, were identified. After coordination with the General Administration of the Coast Guard and monitoring the vessel through the radar system, the officers seized and searched the boat. The drugs and the firearm were hidden inside the vessel. The accused and the seized contraband were referred to the competent authority to take the necessary legal measures.
ALSO READ:
Officials said they hope such an infrastructure deal could reduce shipping times, cost, the use of diesel and make trade faster and cheaper
The former soldier was on the run for four days before a massive search managed to nab him in the Chiswick, west of London
Divisions are growing, tensions are flaring up and trust is eroding, he added
Modi, this year’s host of the annual G20 summit, has made giving a voice to the Global South a centrepiece of his agenda
The rail and shipping corridor would enable greater trade among the countries, including energy products
Official says summit's concluding statement will be a voice of the global south and developing countries
Joe Biden congratulates Modi on the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the south polar region of the Moon and the success of solar mission
The illicit sale and transport of Iranian oil in Iran violated sanctions targeting Iran, the US Department of Justice said in a statement