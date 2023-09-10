Residents will not be allowed to renew visa until debts are paid under new Kuwait law starting from today

The Ministry of Interior has called on everyone to adhere to the established legal provisions and not to violate the law

From today, Kuwait authorities have introduced a new law that will bar residents from renewing their residence visa until they have paid off their debts.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has informed residents of the latest change.

The law is to be enacted from Sunday, September 10, and will ensure that residents have paid off all their debts to the state before renewing their visa.

The decision has come based on the directives of the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah with the necessity of activating the linking processes between the concerned sectors of the Ministry of Interior to collect debts owed by foreigners to the state before renewing residency.

Those who wish to renew their residency must pay the debts owed through websites of state agencies or the “Sahl” application.

The authority has called on everyone to adhere to the established legal provisions and not to violate these provisions, as it will not hesitate to take action and carry out its duty to maintain security and public order in the country.

