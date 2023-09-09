In pictures: UAE President meets with world leaders during G20 summit in New Delhi

Edward Hobart says the G20 Summit is a timely opportunity for the UK to demonstrate its continued commitment to partner with the UAE
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with several world leaders and heads of state participating in the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit, hosted by the Republic of India under the slogan 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.
The President met with many leaders during the summit. Take a look at some of the pictures:
The President was captured speaking with US President Joe Biden.
The President met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he is seen greeting with a hug.
The President met with Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, who he was seated next to during the meeting.
With Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.
With Alberto Fernández, President of the Argentine Republic.
With Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.
With Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore.
With Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.
With Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius.
During the meetings, the leader discussed with others the co-operation between UAE and their respective countries and ways to develop mutually beneficial ties in various fields while meeting shared aspirations for development and prosperity. They also exchanged views on various topics of joint interest.
The discussions addressed issues raised at the G20 Summit, with the President emphasising the significance of fostering cooperation to identify effective solutions to pressing global challenges, particularly concerning climate action, sustainability, and energy transition, among others.
Additionally, their discussions highlighted the UAE's upcoming hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November.
The President underscored the UAE's commitment to supporting initiatives that drive sustainable progress, prosperity, and well-being for all peoples in efforts to secure a brighter future for generations to come.
The meetings were also attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
ALSO READ:
Edward Hobart says the G20 Summit is a timely opportunity for the UK to demonstrate its continued commitment to partner with the UAE
Leaders from all over the world have been arriving into the country for the 18th summit with the theme — 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'
Takahiro Mizuki spins jaw-dropping designs of candy live at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre
The authorities reminded motorists to keep their eyes on the road at all times as serious accidents are likely to happen because of various interruptions
Time assembles an annual list of the 100 most influential people of the year
These dangerous actions included riding without holding the handlebars, standing on the motorcycle, and riding on one wheel
The event will take place at the Pakistan Association Dubai Auditorium, featuring renowned poets from India and Pakistan
The authority is still on the search for the wreckage, and has advised the public to take information from official sources only