In pictures: UAE President meets with world leaders during G20 summit in New Delhi

The leaders discussed co-operation between UAE and their respective countries and exchanged views on various topics of joint interest

Photo: UAE Presidential Court

By Wam Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 6:18 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with several world leaders and heads of state participating in the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit, hosted by the Republic of India under the slogan 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

The President met with many leaders during the summit. Take a look at some of the pictures:

Photo: Reuters

The President was captured speaking with US President Joe Biden.

Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Photo: UAE Presidential Court

The President met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he is seen greeting with a hug.

Photo: Reuters

The President met with Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, who he was seated next to during the meeting.

Photo: UAE Presidential Court

With Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

Photo: UAE Presidential Court

With Alberto Fernández, President of the Argentine Republic.

Photo: UAE Presidential Court

With Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Photo: UAE Presidential Court

With Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore.

Photo: UAE Presidential Court

With Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.

Photo: UAE Presidential Court

With Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius.

During the meetings, the leader discussed with others the co-operation between UAE and their respective countries and ways to develop mutually beneficial ties in various fields while meeting shared aspirations for development and prosperity. They also exchanged views on various topics of joint interest.

The discussions addressed issues raised at the G20 Summit, with the President emphasising the significance of fostering cooperation to identify effective solutions to pressing global challenges, particularly concerning climate action, sustainability, and energy transition, among others.

Additionally, their discussions highlighted the UAE's upcoming hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November.

The President underscored the UAE's commitment to supporting initiatives that drive sustainable progress, prosperity, and well-being for all peoples in efforts to secure a brighter future for generations to come.

The meetings were also attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

