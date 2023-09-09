G20 Summit: India launches global biofuel alliance

India aims to turn carbon neutral by 2070 and plans to double the nationwide ethanol blending in gasoline to 20 per cent by 2025

India announced the launch of a global biofuel alliance at the G20 summit in Delhi on Saturday, which would accelerate global efforts to meet net zero emissions targets.

"Today, the need of the hour is that all countries should work together in the field of fuel blending,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the ‘One Earth’ meet at the G20 Summit. “Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global-level to take ethanol blending in petrol up to 20%.”

And in his tweet, he said: Spoke at Session 1 of the G20 Summit on the subject of One Earth. Highlighted the need to further human centric development, which is also something Indian culture has always emphasised on.”

Added Modi: “It is with a spirit of One Earth that India has worked on initiatives such as LiFE Mission, emphasised on International Year of Millets, launched Green Grids Initiative - One Sun, One World, One Grid, harnessed solar power, encouraged natural farming and the National Green Hydrogen Mission.”

India aims to turn carbon neutral by 2070 and plans to double the nationwide ethanol blending in gasoline to 20 per cent by 2025. Modi urged the G20 nations to join the initiative and raise ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20 per cent.

“Along with India, all the countries of the Global South are pleased that the developed countries have taken a positive initiative this year,” he said. “They have expressed their willingness to fulfil their commitment of $100 billion for climate finance for the first time.”

