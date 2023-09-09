G20 Summit: Global consensus on cryptocurrency regulation emerging

Nearly 30% of students of the graduating class of 2023 will be pursuing higher education in the United States
A global consensus on regulating cryptocurrencies has taken shape during India’s G20 presidency, said the country’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
"A global consensus on regulating cryptos is emerging under India's presidency," she said. The G20 agenda has also been enriched with a focus on advancing financial inclusion and achieving productivity gains through digital public infrastructure. “We have embedded in the G20 agenda financial inclusion and productivity gains through digital public infrastructure,” she explained.
The G20 Summit, being held in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, will take up several global issues including a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. A presidential note on cryptocurrencies has been prepared by India, offering clarity on integrating virtual digital assets into a country’s digital financial system.
India has for long called for the development of a global framework for decentralised financial products and to curb their misuse for terror funding and money laundering.
Earlier this month, Sitharaman told the Fintech Fest 2023 that “India’s presidency has laid out issues related to regulating or understanding that there should be a framework for handling issues related to crypto assets. Active discussions are happening; content-rich papers from institutions like IMF, FSB, and OECD are all being discussed on various issues.”
ALSO READ:
Nearly 30% of students of the graduating class of 2023 will be pursuing higher education in the United States
Sustainability to be key theme this year
Healthcare Group top award at Khaleej Times event
Announcement is part of Adnoc’s wider carbon management strategy
The number of Indian companies registered by the end of June 2023 increased to 90,118
HSBC and ING acted as sustainability structuring banks
Oversubscribed 2.9 times, green bond priced at a spread of 125 bps above US Treasuries with a 5.50 per cent coupon rate
These organisations 'have the opportunity to leverage the passion and enthusiasm of the next generation,' expert says