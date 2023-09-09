India PM Modi announces adoption of G20 leaders' declaration

Guterres calls on G20 leaders to ensure a stimulus of at least $500 billion per year towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Saturday afternoon that his proposal to adopt the leadership declaration of G20 has been accepted.
“I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible,” declared Modi.
A draft of the declaration of the G20 member states had left the point on the ‘geopolitical situation’ (the Ukraine crisis) blank as some had objected to it. The ‘sherpas’ (personal representatives of G20 leaders) are believed to have sat through meetings till early Saturday to agree to hammer out a way to issue a joint communique to be issued at the end of the summit.
The negotiators had finalised an agreement on 75 other paragraphs of the draft, but Ukraine was the contentious one that lacked support from all.
