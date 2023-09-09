Man arrested in New Delhi for hoax alert on G20 Summit

The accused claimed on social media that an auto-rickshaw carrying guns and explosives was on its way towards the venue

Photo used for illustrative purposes. — PTI

By PTI Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 2:19 PM

A 21-year-old man was arrested in New Delhi, India, on Friday for a hoax alert on social media on the G20 Summit, officials said.

The accused claimed on social media that an auto-rickshaw carrying guns and explosives was on its way towards the Pragati Maidan area where the G20 Summit is being held, they said.

Taking swift action, Bhalswa Dairy police team traced the accused and arrested him for spreading false information in public.

ALSO READ: