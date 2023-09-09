Look: Dubai Ruler visits prominent Emirati businessman, humanitarian in hospital

Leaders from all over the world have been arriving into the country for the 18th summit with the theme — 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'
The Dubai Ruler on Saturday paid a visit to Juma Al Majid and Muhammad Ibrahim Obaidullah on two separate occasions, in regards to their health.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the hospital to check on the businessman and humanitarian's health.
In pictures shared through the Head of Protocol, Khalifa Saeed's Instagram, the Ruler is seen visiting the founder and chairman of Juma Al Majid Holding Group, as he is joined by others.
In another post shared, Sheikh Mohammed visits Muhammad Ibrahim Obaidullah, one of the founders of Beit Al Khair Society, to inquire about his health.
Earlier today, the leader directed Dubai Police rescue and ambulance teams to extend help in Morocco, as the country was hit by a powerful earthquake.
ALSO READ:
Leaders from all over the world have been arriving into the country for the 18th summit with the theme — 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'
Takahiro Mizuki spins jaw-dropping designs of candy live at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre
The authorities reminded motorists to keep their eyes on the road at all times as serious accidents are likely to happen because of various interruptions
Time assembles an annual list of the 100 most influential people of the year
These dangerous actions included riding without holding the handlebars, standing on the motorcycle, and riding on one wheel
The event will take place at the Pakistan Association Dubai Auditorium, featuring renowned poets from India and Pakistan
The authority is still on the search for the wreckage, and has advised the public to take information from official sources only
The sessions provided an opportunity for the UAE to brief on the country's export control framework