Look: Dubai Ruler visits prominent Emirati businessman, humanitarian in hospital

The leader was joined by others as they visited the two to check up on their health

by Web Desk Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 4:19 PM

The Dubai Ruler on Saturday paid a visit to Juma Al Majid and Muhammad Ibrahim Obaidullah on two separate occasions, in regards to their health.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the hospital to check on the businessman and humanitarian's health.

In pictures shared through the Head of Protocol, Khalifa Saeed's Instagram, the Ruler is seen visiting the founder and chairman of Juma Al Majid Holding Group, as he is joined by others.

In another post shared, Sheikh Mohammed visits Muhammad Ibrahim Obaidullah, one of the founders of Beit Al Khair Society, to inquire about his health.

Earlier today, the leader directed Dubai Police rescue and ambulance teams to extend help in Morocco, as the country was hit by a powerful earthquake.

ALSO READ: