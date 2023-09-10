Culprit flees from country after quarrel breaks among soldiers in Kuwaiti special forces camp

Perpetrator apprehended by border security forces after MoI launched an investigation into the altercation and subsequent escape

by Web Desk Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 3:23 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 3:57 PM

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued a statement regarding an altercation between soldiers in the Special Security Forces camp and the alleged escape of a perpetrator outside the country in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

The authority said that the Ports and Borders Security Sector apprehended the culprit upon his return to the country and subsequently transferred him to the appropriate authorities for legal proceedings.

On Saturday, the MoI released a statement addressing the reported altercation among soldiers and the subsequent escape of the perpetrator. The Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled had ordered the formation of an urgent investigation committee to examine the circumstances of the altercation between soldiers in the Special Security Forces camp.

In a social media post, the ministry said: “Regarding what was circulated on some social media sites, which includes a quarrel between soldiers in the Special Security Forces camp and the perpetrator’s escape outside the country immediately after the incident.”

The ministry added: “The Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, ordered the formation of an urgent investigation committee after the incident.”

The statement stressed that the goal of the investigation committee is “to determine the circumstances of the incident and explain the reasons and repercussions that led to the quarrel and the escape of the perpetrator in order to take legal measures regarding the incident.”

On Thursday, the Ministry of Interior ordered an inquiry into an incident concerning a Kuwaiti individual who was subject to procedures conducted by state security personnel at Kuwait International Airport.

The man had posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he was interrogated by state security at Kuwait International Airport after returning from London, and his phone was confiscated in violation of the law. He said he was abused by a competent security agency at the airport.

