Makers say the game will be played for decades to come as new narratives are bolted on to it, expanding the current story that already takes more than 100 hours to complete
Expats are now required to settle all dues under their name before travelling, according to a new rule recently implemented by Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI).
In accordance with the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, there is a vital requirement for enhanced coordination between various government entities and the Ministry of Interior. This collaboration is aimed at facilitating the recovery of outstanding debts owed to the state by foreign individuals before their departure from the country.
The commencement of the dues recovery process for expatriates began in August. Here is a comprehensive list of all outstanding financial obligations they must resolve before departing the country:
Payment of traffic violations prior to departure.
In an advisory issued in August, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI) clarified that every foreigner who wishes to fly out — for any reason — must first settle any traffic violations he or she may have incurred. The new rule came into effect on August 19.
Penalties can be paid through:
Payment of expatriates financial dues & debts prior to departure.
Due to the Ministry of Justice must be collected from foreigners before departure, starting tomorrow, Thursday, September 7. The Interior ministry has also initiated the implementation of a decision to recover outstanding debts owed by expats to the Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Transportation starting today (Sept 6).
Payment can be done through:
Payment of expatriates electricity & water bills.
Foreign nationals must also settle their electricity and water bills before leaving the country.
This can be done through one of the following methods:
The Ministry of Interior emphasised the importance of adhering to the existing legal regulations and refraining from any actions that contravene these laws. It is committed to fulfilling its responsibility in upholding security and preserving public order within the nation, without hesitation.
ALSO READ:
Makers say the game will be played for decades to come as new narratives are bolted on to it, expanding the current story that already takes more than 100 hours to complete
Subhas Nair, an outspoken musician of Indian descent, was found guilty of attempting to promote ill will between different ethnic and religious groups
The shooting has provoked national anger in Morocco
The investment would come in the mining, agriculture and information technology sectors, says Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar
The Russian president's remarks dashed hopes that his talks with his Turkish counterpart could revive the agreement
The short video, with a kid playing in the foreground, showed the sky mirroring what we have often seen in sci-fi films
Tami Manis last cut the back of her hair on February 9, 1990
Indian minister describes N Valarmathi as the voice behind many ISRO launch countdowns