List of financial dues, debts and bills that expats must clear before leaving Kuwait

The commencement of dues recovery process for foreign nationals began in August

Photo: Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 9:28 PM

Expats are now required to settle all dues under their name before travelling, according to a new rule recently implemented by Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI).

In accordance with the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, there is a vital requirement for enhanced coordination between various government entities and the Ministry of Interior. This collaboration is aimed at facilitating the recovery of outstanding debts owed to the state by foreign individuals before their departure from the country.

The commencement of the dues recovery process for expatriates began in August. Here is a comprehensive list of all outstanding financial obligations they must resolve before departing the country:

Payment of traffic violations prior to departure.

In an advisory issued in August, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI) clarified that every foreigner who wishes to fly out — for any reason — must first settle any traffic violations he or she may have incurred. The new rule came into effect on August 19.

Penalties can be paid through:

The Ministry of Interior's website Kuwait International Airport Visiting one of the departments of the General Department of Traffic located in the Governorates or their offices located at both the land & sea borders

Payment of expatriates financial dues & debts prior to departure.

Due to the Ministry of Justice must be collected from foreigners before departure, starting tomorrow, Thursday, September 7. The Interior ministry has also initiated the implementation of a decision to recover outstanding debts owed by expats to the Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Transportation starting today (Sept 6).

Payment can be done through:

The Ministry's website Visiting the Ministry Sahel application

Payment of expatriates electricity & water bills.

Foreign nationals must also settle their electricity and water bills before leaving the country.

This can be done through one of the following methods:

Sahel application MEW-PAY application The customer service desk at the Kuwait Airport T4 terminal

The Ministry of Interior emphasised the importance of adhering to the existing legal regulations and refraining from any actions that contravene these laws. It is committed to fulfilling its responsibility in upholding security and preserving public order within the nation, without hesitation.

ALSO READ: