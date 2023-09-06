Saudi Arabia: 11 Asians arrested for financial fraud, sentenced to seven years in jail

The shooting has provoked national anger in Morocco
Eleven Asian expatriates have been arrested on charges of financial fraud in Saudi Arabia.
The accused would send text messages to victims to communicate with them. Under the guise of asking them to update their bank details, they would obtain their personal data and access their bank accounts.
The accused were then arrested and sentenced to seven years in prison and will be deported after they serve their sentence.
The Public Prosecution has said that it will continue to protect residents' finances from criminals and will demand for severe penalties for those accused in such cases.
ALSO READ:
The shooting has provoked national anger in Morocco
The investment would come in the mining, agriculture and information technology sectors, says Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar
The Russian president's remarks dashed hopes that his talks with his Turkish counterpart could revive the agreement
The short video, with a kid playing in the foreground, showed the sky mirroring what we have often seen in sci-fi films
Tami Manis last cut the back of her hair on February 9, 1990
Indian minister describes N Valarmathi as the voice behind many ISRO launch countdowns
The footage shows the feline's sharp canine, nose and beautiful paws as she ran through a lush-green landscape
Investigations have revealed that one of the victims was in a relationship with Mahek's mother, Ansreen