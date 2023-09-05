Indian expat accused of killing Filipina maid dies in hospital

Indian minister describes N Valarmathi as the voice behind many ISRO launch countdowns
An Indian man died from self-inflicted injuries shortly after being admitted to a hospital for treatment, the Kuwait Public Prosecution reported on September 3. According to the authority, the man was accused of murdering a Filipina domestic worker in the Omariya area.
The prosecution said that after receiving a report that an Asian resident had stabbed another Asian domestic worker several times until she died, investigation procedures were carried out at the scene of the incident to examine the victim's body before handing over the remains to the Forensic Medicine Department.
The authority said that the attacker stabbed the Filipina maid several times. He then turned the weapon on himself at the residence of his victim's sponsor. The accused was quickly moved to Farwaniya hospital under police guard but succumbed to his injuries before regaining consciousness.
