Man arrested after citizen reports viral video of assault in Kuwait

Ukraine's says the declaration is "nothing to be proud of", adding that a Ukrainian presence would have given participants a better understanding of the situation
The police on Monday arrested a perpetrator in an assault case in Kuwait.
The Ministry of Interior had previously informed residents of a search for the man on September 7. The investigation began after a video clip circulated on social media that showed a beating taking place in the Mahboula area.
The authority had called on anyone who had information about the incident to report it to the police station or call the emergency number (112).
On Monday, September 11, police arrested the criminal and have handed him over to competent authorities to take necessary action against him.
The authority has thanked all those who informed the concerned authorities and who embodied the principle of “every citizen is a sentinel".
