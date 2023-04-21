The last eight years were the world's eight hottest on record — reflecting the longer-term warming driven by greenhouse gas emissions
The Gulf state of Oman has announced Saturday, April 22, as the first day of Eid Al Fitr, as the country's moon sighting committee did not see the Shawwal crescent for the year 1444 AH.
In a statement, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) said that the moon sighting committee did not receive any evidence of the crescent sighting of the month of Shawwal 1444 AH, therefore Friday, April, 21, would be the last day of Ramadan and Saturday, April 22 would be the first day of Eid-Al Fitr.
The Islamic festival was marked in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain on Friday.
Earlier, Oman had announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for employees in the government and private sector, from Thursday, April 20 to Monday, April 24, 2023, the Oman Observer reported.
Employees can expect a five-day weekend, and work will resume on Tuesday, April 25.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman exchanged greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
