Look: Hundreds of Muslims offer Eid Al Fitr prayers, share greetings at open-air musallahs as sun rises on first day after Ramadan

Photo: Rahul/KT

Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 6:46 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 6:55 AM

Eid Al Fitr 2023 is officially being celebrated on Friday, April 21 in the UAE, after the country's moon-sighting committee spotted the Shawwal crescent on April 20.

The sighting of the crescent moon is a signal of the end of the holy month of Ramadan and also marks the first day of Islamic calendar month Shawwal.

Since Eid is on a Friday this year, mosques have hosted two sermons: One for Eid and the other for the Jumuah prayers.

Residents will enjoy a 4-day break to celebrate the Islamic festival. The first long weekend of the year began on Thursday, and offices and schools will resume on Monday, April 24.

Here's a look at residents gathering to offer their prayers on the festive occasion.

