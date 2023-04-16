Eid Al Fitr 2023: Qatar announces 11-day holiday until April 29

Country to make it harder to avoid being drafted after thousands of draft-age men denied receiving paper summons and instead fled abroad
Qatar announced that some employees in the country will get Eid Al Fitr holidays from April 19 to 29.
The Ruler’s Court announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the employees of the ministries and other government agencies, public bodies and institutions on Sunday. According to the announcement, the official holidays will start on April 19, Wednesday, and end on April 27, Thursday. Work will resume on April 30 after the weekend.
For banks and financial institutions working under the supervision of Qatar Central Bank (QCB), and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), the Governor of QCB shall specify the start and the end of the holiday.
Global body accuses Taliban of trying to force it into making an 'appalling choice' between helping Afghans and standing by the norms and principles it is duty-bound to uphold
Ukraine is not in a position to instruct India on its economic relations with other countries, says Emine Dzhaparova during India visit while calling for country to help promote peace
Biden administration "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France" after French president warns European countries on getting caught in the Beijing-Washington standoff over Taiwan
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal