Eid Al Fitr 2023: Qatar announces 11-day holiday until April 29

The break will start on April 19 and work will resume on April 30

Qatar State Mosque in the capital Doha. — File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 8:20 PM

Qatar announced that some employees in the country will get Eid Al Fitr holidays from April 19 to 29.

The Ruler’s Court announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the employees of the ministries and other government agencies, public bodies and institutions on Sunday. According to the announcement, the official holidays will start on April 19, Wednesday, and end on April 27, Thursday. Work will resume on April 30 after the weekend.

For banks and financial institutions working under the supervision of Qatar Central Bank (QCB), and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), the Governor of QCB shall specify the start and the end of the holiday.

