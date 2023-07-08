1 Filipino expat dies after car flies off road, falls into ravine in Saudi Arabia

Five others were injured in the crash, according to the authorities

File photo used for illustrative purposes

by Kirstin Bernabe Published: Sat 8 Jul 2023, 11:27 AM

One Filipino expat died and five others were injured in Saudi Arabia after the car they were travelling in fell into a ravine, according to a local media report, citing sources from the Philippine labour authority in the kingdom.

The six expats were reportedly on a holiday in Al Bahah mountains when the accident happened on June 28, the report said.

The Philippines' Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Saudi Arabia said they were able to speak to the driver of the vehicle, who is now in the custody of the authorities.

"He said he heard a rumbling noise at the 10th tunnel where an accident appeared to have happened. There was a barrier securing the road, however, the vehicle reached an area without one," the labour attache, Roel Martin, told local media in Filipino.

One of the Filipino expats got thrown out of the vehicle as it plunged into the 150m-deep ravine. He was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU but later died.

ALSO READ: